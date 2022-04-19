BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has confirmed injuries reported in a gas well explosion on the East Reservation of the base just before noon Tuesday.

According to a brief statement, the base says Base Emergency Response Personnel responded to a gas well at about 11:40 a.m.

Although injuries have been reported, the base says there are no further details at this time. First responders are on the scene and assessing the situation. The cause of the gas well explosion is under investigation.

Base officials confirm to KTAL/KMSS that a news conference is in the works.

Pinpoint Doppler shows a significant disturbance that is not precipitation at 11:40 a.m., the same e time Barksdale AFB officials say there was a gas well explosion on the East Reservation late Tuesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, Barksdale AFB shared an advisory warning nearby residents of the base of demolitions scheduled to take place through 3 p.m. on the East Reservation. The base says the demolitions were set to take place in a different area of the East Reservation and are not related to the explosion.

It’s not clear yet whether the planned demolitions have been put on hold.