BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Parents of elementary-aged children in Louisiana can put together an identification kit that would be used by investigators in the event that their children go missing or run away from home.

The attorney general’s office said the initiative focuses on protecting students in kindergarten through fifth grade through an identification kit given to parents. In a Friday afternoon announcement at Tiger Stadium, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the kit includes an inkless fingerprint card, DNA collection, and a place to store photographs.

“Once this kit is completed, it stays in the home,” said Landry. “The thing that attracted me to this program was the fact that this is information that stays inside the home and with parents. It doesn’t go off into somebody else’s database.”

The kit, if needed, would help authorities find children reported missing. The FBI reported that there were 337,195 entries for missing children in 2021, according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCIC).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Landry said the first kits will be handed out at the LSU vs. Ole Miss football game Saturday. Sheriff’s offices will be responsible for giving out kits.