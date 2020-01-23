ICYMI: Hard Rock Hotel collapse press conference

Live Now
Hard Rock Hotel collapse press conference

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) New Orleans officials provided the latest on the hotel collapse site.

Recently a tarp hiding the remains of one of the victims was blown away by the wind exposing him to the public.

Officials say that adding a new tarp over the area has proven to be a challenge due to the fact that previous areas used to secure the initial tarp have since collapsed. Several tarps have been added but there are a few rips and tears in them and the fire department will try again tomorrow to add another.

If you missed the press conference earlier you can watch it in the video player above.

