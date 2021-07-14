Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Peyton Durocher, 15, was last seen on July 12, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. wearing a black hoodie with a skull on the front, burgundy shorts with a pink stripe on the sides and black & white Nike shoes.

Officials say he is not in imminent danger.

Anyone with information on Peyton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar