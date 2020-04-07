Iberia Parish issues more orders surrounding proclamations issued by Gov. Edwards

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has issued additional orders surrounding the latest proclamations of Governor John Bel Edwards.

-All grocery stores, dollar stores, convenience stores and “big box” stores in the parish are allowed to operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. However, each business is limited to only 20% of their customer capacity inside at any given time. Businesses should post that number for customers to see as they are entering the store. Stores should designate a single point of entrance and exit, and should implement the one-person to one-buggy policy.

-24-hour pharmacies are allowed to operate after 8:00 p.m., by drive-thru only.

-Convenience stores can operate fuel services after 8:00 p.m. but must stop by 10:00 p.m.

-Auto shops and other hardware stores should implement curbside and drop-off services when possible to comply with social distancing.

-Golf courses can remain open for golf play operations only. However, golfers must walk or use one cart per person and practice social distancing.

-These orders do not apply to banks and financial institutions; however, those facilities should utilize drive-thru systems and remote signing platforms whenever possible to practice social distancing.

-Residential, commercial, and public works construction projects can continue, but job sites must have hand washing facilities or hand sanitizer. They must also ensure that all shared tools and equipment are properly sanitized, and that social distancing is being practiced by all workers.

