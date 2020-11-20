Two injured, including LSP trooper, after fiery crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

SATSUMA, La (KLFY) – Two people, including a Louisiana State Police Trooper, were transported to the hospital after a fiery crash on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish early Friday morning.

According to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m., Friday, near mile marker 20 on Interstate 12. Scrantz says a Trooper with lights activated was stationary on the shoulder when, for whatever reason, a tanker truck slammed into the back of that Trooper’s vehicle.

Both the driver of the tanker truck and the Trooper were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to Scrantz. Trooper Scrantz says the tanker was carrying hazardous materials that did spill onto the roadway.

I-12 East was closed at Satsuma. Drivers were being diverted onto LA-447 in Walker