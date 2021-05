LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Lafayette Parish School Board has funded and approved the replacement of three schools, including the largest one in Acadiana. They come with a price tag of 150 million dollars. The oldest and most expensive is Lafayette High School, followed by Carencro Heights Elementary and Prairie Elementary.

LPSB members stressed each school's construction is years away. Since they've just been approved, now the process can start to get architects involved and ask the community what they want.