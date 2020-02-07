HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – State Police have shut down I-10 Eastbound at I-49 due to a vehicle crash on I-10 East just before the Basin Bridge.
Troopers are currently working the scene with Henderson Police.
Traffic is being rerouted onto I-49 to LA Highway 190.
Police say drivers should expect delays.
I-10 East shut down at I-49 due to vehicle crash near Henderson
