Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

I-10 East shut down at I-49 due to vehicle crash near Henderson

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – State Police have shut down I-10 Eastbound at I-49 due to a vehicle crash on I-10 East just before the Basin Bridge.

Troopers are currently working the scene with Henderson Police.

Traffic is being rerouted onto I-49 to LA Highway 190.

Police say drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Generally clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories