Hurricane season approaches amid COVID-19 pandemic

(KLFY)- Preparing for this hurricane season will likely look different because of COVID-19.



Experts say the time is now to prepare for what meteorologists are calling an “active” six months.

Fran Phoenix with CLECO says, “National hurricane preparedness week, we look at this as an opportunity to prepare people early. Hurricane season begins June 1st and ends November 30th.



As we continue to stay safe and practice social distancing, it is time to think about and prepare for the upcoming 2020 hurricane season.

COVID-19 is changing the way Louisiana responds to what experts say will be a busy hurricane season.



“We’ve had some really bad storms and the 2020 season meteorologists are predicting above-average activity,” adds Phoenix.



With only weeks away from the start of the hurricane season, the ongoing pandemic may cause some difficulty.



“We are coming up on hurricane season and while we have it every year, we now have to factor in the pandemic and a possibility of a shortage of supplies” Phoenix explains.



Experts say the moment to prepare is now before the season when you have the time and are not under pressure.



Make a list of important phone numbers

Put all documents into a waterproof container

Plan an evacuation route



Phoenix continues, “Know where emergency shelters are located. In fact, with the pandemic, how does that factor into your plans. Will they be open?”



Phoenix also recommends begin building a storm kit and always have it stocked and ready



“Flashlights, batteries, canned food, bottled water. Plan for special or medical needs,” adds Phoenix.

List of helpful resources when preparing for a hurricane.

National Weather Service

Emergency Louisiana

Hurricane Ready

FEMA