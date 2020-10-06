Hurricane Delta Path is to Louisiana for Friday

Hurricane Delta has weakened as it makes its first landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. Delta will restrengthen over the next 24-36 hours as it moves back into the Gulf of Mexico. The current path of Delta shows it is a significant threat to Lousiana on Friday.





Delta will move northwest through the next 24-36 hours, reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Thereafter, the storm is expected to round the edge of a high-pressure system, causing a move to the north/northeast on Friday. A track further west will bring more significant impacts into Acadiana but we are still not expecting that at this time. As of today, the tropical models are in very good agreement of a landfall across the eastern parts of the state. In this case, Acadiana would see minimal impacts Thursday with more impacts on Friday.





The National Hurricane Center currently has a Category 2 Hurricane approaching the southeastern Louisiana coast by Friday, but plenty of uncertainty exists. The recent cold fronts have helped cool the water off in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast and it should be battling wind shear as it nears the coast. Theoretically, this would weaken the system but by how much is uncertain. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system very closely through the week ahead.





Although Delta will be a fast-moving storm, global models are showing the possibility of 4-8″ inches of rainfall across Acadiana in a short period of time. This could lead to flash flooding, especially areas that don’t drain well. I think this is a little high but we should be preparing for flash flooding, at least in isolated areas of Acadiana. Wind gusts are much more modest as the GFS is barely showing hurricane-force wind gusts as Delta makes landfall.