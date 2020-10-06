Hurricane Delta Path is to Louisiana for Friday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Delta has weakened as it makes its first landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. Delta will restrengthen over the next 24-36 hours as it moves back into the Gulf of Mexico. The current path of Delta shows it is a significant threat to Lousiana on Friday.

Delta will move northwest through the next 24-36 hours, reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Thereafter, the storm is expected to round the edge of a high-pressure system, causing a move to the north/northeast on Friday. A track further west will bring more significant impacts into Acadiana but we are still not expecting that at this time. As of today, the tropical models are in very good agreement of a landfall across the eastern parts of the state. In this case, Acadiana would see minimal impacts Thursday with more impacts on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center currently has a Category 2 Hurricane approaching the southeastern Louisiana coast by Friday, but plenty of uncertainty exists. The recent cold fronts have helped cool the water off in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast and it should be battling wind shear as it nears the coast. Theoretically, this would weaken the system but by how much is uncertain. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system very closely through the week ahead.

Although Delta will be a fast-moving storm, global models are showing the possibility of 4-8″ inches of rainfall across Acadiana in a short period of time. This could lead to flash flooding, especially areas that don’t drain well. I think this is a little high but we should be preparing for flash flooding, at least in isolated areas of Acadiana. Wind gusts are much more modest as the GFS is barely showing hurricane-force wind gusts as Delta makes landfall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar