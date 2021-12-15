How can a judge be removed? Louisiana Supreme Court issues statement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Since a judicial complaint has been submitted against Judge Michelle Odinet following a video leaking with racial slurs, we are asking the question “What happens next?”

The Louisiana Constitution says any public officer, except judges, may be recalled. It’s been that way since 1921. The only way a judge can be suspended, censured, or removed apart from their resignation, is through the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Before any disciplinary action can be taken by the Louisiana Supreme Court, it must be recommended by the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. The nine-member commission consists of three judges, three attorneys, and three citizens, and any commission decisions require five votes.

State Senator Gerald Boudreaux filed a judicial misconduct complaint form to launch the process, something any citizen can do with this form.

“It’s my goal, and it’s my objective to get this investigation. Let’s find out and let’s see what options are on the table,” Boudreaux told News 10. “I trust the system. I trust the process, so my emphasis is to get it started.”

A complaint against a judge must contain facts and allegations that if proven to be true show the judge has engaged in unethical conduct and violated the Code of Judicial Conduct and/or the Louisiana Constitution.

For example, the Code of Judicial Conduct states, “A judge…shall personally observe, high standards of conduct so that the integrity and independence of the judiciary may be preserved.” and “A judge shall perform judicial duties without bias or prejudice.”

Protocol for a judicial misconduct complaint is that it will be screened for the next week with a judge’s response required up to two months after that. According to the Judiciary Commission, the full investigation and Supreme Court Ruling could take anywhere from a year and a half to well over four years.

Timeline found on Judicial Commission of Louisiana website

However, the Louisiana Supreme Court told News 10 in a statement, “If the Judiciary Commission has substantial credible evidence of an ethical violation, and the judge may pose a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or the administration of justice, then the Judiciary Commission may recommend to the Supreme Court that the judge be interimly disqualified while the matter is pending.”

You can read the full statement from the Louisiana Supreme Court below: