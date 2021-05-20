High Likelihood for First Tropical Development of the Season

A non-tropical low-pressure system has developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean, about 500 miles east of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a high likelihood for further development. There is an 80% chance this becomes our first tropical system of the year in the next 5 days. The first name on the list this year is Ana, if this system is able to reach tropical storm strength. There is no threat for this disturbance to reach the U.S. or Gulf of Mexico.

This is a good reminder that Hurricane Season is about to start so be prepared for an active season.

