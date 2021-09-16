Here is how you can participate with the Kids on the Geaux program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Kids on the Geaux program is a healthy living program designed for children and their families to learn about easy and fun ways to implement healthier choices in their life.

There are 3 major components to the program: nutrition education, physical activity, and goal setting. We require parents to attend with their child.

Our first workshop is on September 25th from 9 am to 11 am. 1 hour will cover healthy eating and the other hour will cover physical activity and moving with purpose. Workshops are scheduled for the 3rd Saturday of every month excluding holidays.

You can scan the code on the screen to go straight to the registration page or visit our website womansfoundation.com/kidsonthegeaux to sign up.

