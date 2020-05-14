Heading back to work in the office? Here’s what you need to know.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health experts have said workplaces and businesses need to look and function differently to avoid people getting the coronavirus and we all need to use infection control techniques to protect one another.

One viral-ridden surface or face-to-face interaction without a mask is all it takes. Being hyper-vigilant with infection control can be life-saving.

With more people soon coming together again inside workplaces, the virus will have more opportunities to find new hosts.

“I think we all need to be concerned now that we are reopening,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Director of Children Services at Willis Knighton Health Systems. “But I think people need to realize there is still a virus circulating within the community. I think every business is going to have to decide how to do its best to socially distance its employees.”

Dr. Bocchini has a career in treating infectious diseases. He said a big concern is asymptomatic people infecting coworkers without realizing it, which is why it is important not to take for granted how important a face mask is and stay more than six feet away from each other.

“In an office with multiple people, you need to have a face mask. You want to minimize those conversations without masks,” Bocchini said.

Keep interactions short to reduce the risk of transmission.

Checking out at the grocery store carries a low risk for transmission compared to the high risk of close contact in small spaces, but it is not zero.

Dr. Bocchini suggests sticking to open spaces with lots of airflow and finding a window to open. Meetings should not take place with ten or more people who cannot be more than six feet apart.

“Since the virus can potentially be up in the air for a period of time, the more you increase air exchanges, the more likelihood you are going to reduce the amount of virus in the air more quickly.”

For surfaces, you can use a paper towel or napkin to open door handles and knobs, but it does not guarantee you won’t pick up the virus. Bocchini said washing your hands immediately after touching those surfaces is best. Do not wear gloves because that can lead to more spread of the virus.

He also said it’s very important for high-risk people or those living with someone who is high-risk to follow the recommendation to stay home.

For everyone else, it’s up to you to continue to curb the spread.

Dr. Bocchini also says once the stay-at-home order is lifted, parents should make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations because hospitals do not need another type of infectious disease outbreak to occur.