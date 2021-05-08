Hammond man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish vehicle crash

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — – Louisiana State Police reports that shortly before 3:00 pm on Friday, Troopers from LSP Troop A investigated a four vehicle crash.

The crash resulted in a fatality on Interstate 10 west of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers confirm the crash claimed the life of Claude Brewer, 58 of Hammond.

According to authorities, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Brewer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2017 Ford Transit van.

For reasons still under investigation, as the Ford approached stopped traffic, Brewer failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2018 Nuco commercial motor vehicle.

This triggered a chain reaction causing the Nuco to strike the rear of a 2018 Dodge van, which in turn struck a 2017 Dodge Ram.

Officials say despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Brewer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

All other parties were properly restrained and were not injured.

According to LSP, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police states:

Motorists should always obey posted speed limits due to the fact that traveling at a high rate of speed decreases the amount of a time a driver has to react in an emergency situation. Furthermore, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.