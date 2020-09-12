Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday declared a State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane that could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning.

“While we ultimately don’t know where Sally will make landfall, much of Southeast Louisiana is in the storm’s cone and the risk of tropical storm force or hurricane strength winds continues to increase.” Gov. Edwards said.

“This storm has the potential to be very serious,” he said.

“Barely two weeks ago, Louisiana suffered a devastating blow when Hurricane Laura came ashore as the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana history, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.”

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring these storms and the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Laura.