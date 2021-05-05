Gov. Edwards’ COVID briefing: LA Wallet launches feature to reach vaccine card digitally

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards announced during a press conference that Louisiana’s official driver’s license app, LA Wallet, has launched a feature that allows users to access their COVID-19 vaccine cards digitally.
LA Wallet launched in 2018 as Louisiana’s Digital Driver’s License App. It is available on both the Apple App store and the Google Play store and is a legal driver’s license for all in the state of Louisiana. Live helpdesk, chat, and the LA Wallet website will be available for support.
Gov. Edwards began the COVID-19 updates by continuing to encourage all Louisianans to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. He stated that 27% of all Louisianans are fully vaccinated, and 32.4% have at least one shot.
There are more than 1,500 vaccine provider sites available in Louisiana, and there is a vaccine hotline that can be called at 1-855-453-0774. You can also text your zip code to GETVAX or 438829 to receive information.
The hotline can now be used to have a COVID-19 vaccine administered to a home-bond person within their own home.
Here is a breakdown further information that was covered during the briefing:
- LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app, is also launching a feature that allows you to reach your vaccine card digitally.
- Louisiana has had a decrease in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests by about 0.1%.
- There are now seven total cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID in Louisiana.
- The federal government will redistribute leftover vaccines from the state’s vaccine allotment to other states that need the doses.
- Pfizer will likely be approved to administer vaccines to children ages 12-15 in the next weeks.
- Edwards gave an update on this week’s legislative session.
- There is a need for blood donations across Louisiana. Visit givebloodinlouisiana.org to find a location to donate.