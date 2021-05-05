Gov. Edwards’ COVID briefing: LA Wallet launches feature to reach vaccine card digitally

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards announced during a press conference that Louisiana’s official driver’s license app, LA Wallet, has launched a feature that allows users to access their COVID-19 vaccine cards digitally.

LA Wallet launched in 2018 as Louisiana’s Digital Driver’s License App. It is available on both the Apple App store and the Google Play store and is a legal driver’s license for all in the state of Louisiana. Live helpdesk, chat, and the LA Wallet website will be available for support.

Gov. Edwards began the COVID-19 updates by continuing to encourage all Louisianans to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. He stated that 27% of all Louisianans are fully vaccinated, and 32.4% have at least one shot.

There are more than 1,500 vaccine provider sites available in Louisiana, and there is a vaccine hotline that can be called at 1-855-453-0774. You can also text your zip code to GETVAX or 438829 to receive information.

The hotline can now be used to have a COVID-19 vaccine administered to a home-bond person within their own home.

Here is a breakdown further information that was covered during the briefing: