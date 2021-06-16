Gov. Edwards signs bill extending early voting for Presidential elections

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, a sign in an Atlanta neighborhood urges people to vote early in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races. Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again, potentially affecting the voting preferences for millions of Americans in future elections. The GOP’s campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what are popular and proven methods of casting ballots. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards signed House Bill 286 by Rep. Frederick D. Jones, which extends the period of early voting for presidential elections in Louisiana.

Here’s the Governor’s statement on the passage of House Bill 286: