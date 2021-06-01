Gov. Edwards requests federal disaster for parishes affected by May flash floods, including Lafayette

Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a federal disaster declaration from President Joseph Biden for five parishes affected by the flash flooding in mid-May in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards’ request is for FEMA Individual Assistance for five parishes:

Ascension

Calcasieu

East Baton Rouge

Iberville

Lafayette

If additional parishes have identified damage, the Governor’s request will be amended to request these parishes.

Individual Assistance includes aid from FEMA related to housing and other needs.

Over 2,700 homes have reported damage from the severe weather, including six that were reported as destroyed, 703 suffering major damage and 1,174 homes having minor damage.

People who suffered damage in any parish should continue self-reporting it online at damage.la.gov.