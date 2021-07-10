Gonzales woman killed in fatal head-on Ascension Parish crash

St. Amant, LA (KLFY) – Shortly before 3:30 pm on Friday, July 9 Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 east of LA Hwy 936 in Ascension Parish.

According to officials, the crash claimed the life of Danielle Smith, 45 of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Leslie Boothe, 54 of Harrisonburg was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2002 Dodge Ram.

At the same time, Smith was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2005 Toyota Corolla.

For reasons still under investigation, Boothe crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Toyota head-on.

Authorities say Smith was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, she sustained fatal injuries. Boothe was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.