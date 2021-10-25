GoFundMe started for children after domestic killing on Pecan Tree Dr.

The mother's family plans to take in the couple's three children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fundraiser has been set up for the children of the parents who died in a weekend murder-suicide on Pecan Tree Drive.

Luz Botero Posada, 37, was shot by her estranged husband, Carlos N. Plaza, 36, in the 9200 block of Pecan Tree Dr. just before 7 p.m. Friday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Homicide detectives learned Plaza made entrance into the residence through a bedroom window after he was denied entry at the front door.

Deputies said Plaza shot Posada and then turned the gun on himself. E.M.S. and the St. George Fire Department arrived at the scene to find Plaza with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to the mother’s family.

A GoFundMe account with a goal to raise $15,000 for the children has been set up by the mother’s niece.

“Luz Posada has left an immense void in each of us, but above all, in her three children: Sebastian, Emmanuel and Sophia who lost both parents that same day because of this tragedy,” wrote Maria Martinez on the GoFundMe page.

Martinez said the victim’s sister arrived in Baton Rouge today from Columbia. She hopes to comfort the three children until the court grants her full custody.