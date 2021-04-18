France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb COVID variants

Medical workers tend to a patient affected with the COVID-19 in the Amiens Picardie hospital, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Amiens, 160 km (100 miles) north of Paris. The number of patients in intensive care in France on Monday surpassed the worst point of the country’s last coronavirus surge in the autumn of 2020, another indicator of how a renewed crush of infections is bearing down on French hospitals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) – France is imposing entry restrictions on travelers from Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants.

The government says the restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines and tougher testing requirements.

Travelers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, EU citizens and others with a permanent home in France. France previously suspended all flights from Brazil.

France’s foreign minister said the flight suspension for Brazil will be lifted next Saturday and followed by the “drastic measures” for entering France from all four countries, plus the French territory of Guiana.