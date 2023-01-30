LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida police are investigating a shooting that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:43 p.m. in the city of Lakeland, which lies about 35 miles east of Tampa.

Police said there are 10 victims, two with critical injuries and eight with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the face.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said the victims are all men between 20 and 35 years old.

As of this report, authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive for the shooting.

According to Taylor, a dark-colored Nissan four-door pulled up to the scene and four male shooters started firing from both sides of the car.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” Taylor said. “I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

Taylor said the suspects may have been wearing masks.

Investigators said they found a “felony amount” of marijuana at the scene.

“We consider ourselves a small town … when stuff like this happens, it hits home,” Taylor said.

Taylor noted the public should not be concerned for their safety. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators are looking for the dark-colored Nissan four-door. It has dark windows and a temporary tag. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

This is a developing story.