LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – THIS MORNING’S HEAVY DOWN POURS CAUSED FLOODING IN A NORTH LAFAYETTE NEIGHBORHOOD.



THIS IS VIDEO OF WINNIPEG AVENUE OFF OF EAST ALEXANDER STREET.



ONE RESIDENT’S CAR STALLED AS HE TRIED TO LEAVE HIS HOME.



NEIGHBORS SAY THEY’VE BEEN DEALING WITH FLOODING ISSUES FOR YEARS NOW.