NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police will release new details on the shooting that killed one and wounded four along the Krewe of Bacchus parade route in Uptown New Orleans Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Terpsichore, near the road’s intersection with St. Charles Avenue. Officers patrolling the area for the parade heard multiple shots fired and were steps away from the scene.

Five victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including three men, a woman, and a girl. The ages of the victims were not disclosed in the early reports of the shooting.

We’re told all five victims were taken to an area hospital where one of the men later died. The other four victims have since been listed in stable condition.

Police say they were able to quickly arrest a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting. The NOPD also recovered two weapons believed to be involved.

No identities, including those of the deceased victim and the suspect, had been released as of Monday morning.

“Last night’s shooting interrupted what had been a peaceful carnival season,” New Orleans councilwoman Lesli Harris tweeted Monday morning. “Now, a gunman has claimed the life of one, hospitalized four, and traumatized countless others, including children forced to flee. I commend NOPD and our law enforcement partners for their swift response.

The NOPD credits Louisiana State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest. The shooting remains under investigation. Stay with WGNO on air and online for updates.

Anyone who has any additional information surrounding the incident is urged to contact the NOPD’s Sixth District office at 504-658-6060.