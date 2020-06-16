Fistfight leads to a man found dead in a ditch; family demands arrests

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. -(KLFY) Almost a week since a Sunset man was found dead in a ditch, his family came together Monday to remember him but also to demand justice.

Authorities say 58-year-old Donny Jacobs was found on the morning of June 9 along the 1500 block of Chretian Point Road. Both family and authorities are asking what caused his death.

“No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace,” chanted over a dozen children and dozens of more family members who lined the street from Donnie Jacobs’ family home to the place he died.

It is only a few minutes walk down the road and across the street where he had a final fight.

“It is senseless. This man died senselessly,” shouted Jacobs’ cousin Stephanie Smith.

She believes a fight caused Jacobs’ death, but St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz was not ready to make that connection Monday.

“It appears that the property owner was protecting himself, protecting his property. That we know for sure,” explained the Sheriff.

According to authorities, Jacobs entered another man’s house looking for money from a woman. Witnesses inside that home said a fistfight happened inside the house, but that’s not where Jacob’s died.

“The witnesses were there. We can’t help what side they’re going to be on,” admitted Guidroz. “As long as they were there and witnessed what they say they witnessed, we’re going to have to take their word for it.”

Deputies are waiting for an autopsy for further answers, but the family has more questions than that can reveal, like why is Jacobs’ phone still missing, and why was no one arrested if Jacobs was beaten so badly?

They feel it’s their duty since no one can tell what happened from the dead man’s side.

“Everything we’re doing right now is exactly what my daddy would want to happen,” one of Jacob’s sons told News 10.

The mother of Jacob’s youngest children, Stephanie Choplin, expressed what she could do for Donny beyond the grave. “Bring the murderer to justice, that’s what I feel,” she expressed.

“I don’t look at this a murder or manslaughter,” contrasted Sheriff Guidroz. “We’re just waiting on what the coroner has to say about the cause of the death.”

Both the family and the sheriff stated Jacobs did have an enlarged heart and other health issues, but Smith said Jacobs was fit and a fighter.

She said whoever fought him went too far, “If he was there stop fighting. Call the cops and have him removed, but you were the judge, juror and you decided you were going to end his life that night. Well, guess what? We are going to end your freedom and everyone that’s involved. Their freedom is ending.”

Jacobs’ second oldest child said he will be buried the day before Father’s Day, but the family plans to seek justice as long as it takes.