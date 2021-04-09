Fire damages mobile home in Reddell overnight

REDDELL, La. (KLFY) – An early morning fire damaged a mobile home in Evangeline Parish.
It happened on Jimbo Street in Reddell.
Witnesses tell News 10 they woke up to a loud noise.
When they looked outside they saw the trailer engulfed in flames and they could hear screams coming from that area.
The Mamou Police Chief told News 10 a mother and her three children lived in the mobile home, and were able to escape safely.
No other details were provided.
We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.
