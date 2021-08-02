Fete Dieu du Teche takes to the water Sunday, August 15

Fete Dieu du Teche is a Eucharistic Boat Procession along the Bayou Teche from Leonville, LA to St. Martinville, LA. This year is the 7th annual event commemorating the arrival of the Acadians to St. Martinville. Along the way at each of the various stops, there are rosaries and benediction. It’s a great way to celebrate the Catholic faith in Acadiana. One can participate by boat, by car, by participating in the procession or by gathering at any of the stops and waiting for the Blessed Sacrament to arrive and pray the rosary. If you can’t be on site, people can always follow along via the live stream. Check their social media pages for more information.