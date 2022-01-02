Female pedestrian killed in hit and run along Northwest Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department investigating a deadly hit and run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred in the 2100 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

The LPD reports Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators were on the scene around 1:47 a.m. this morning.

A female pedestrian was attempting to cross the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling Southbound.

Police confirm that the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Southbound on the Evangeline Thruway.

Information provided by witnesses describes the vehicle as Gray or Silver Ford F150 4-door with tinted windows.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIP