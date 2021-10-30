FEMA: New hours for some disaster recovery centers in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Beginning this weekend, October 30, 2021, – Several Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana are adjusting their weekend schedule.

At the centers, survivors of Hurricane Ida can get help with FEMA disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance. All Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open Monday through Friday.

Below are the times and days the centers will be open to provide assistance:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex : 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd. Belle Chasse, La. 70037 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturdays and Sundays.)

: 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd. Belle Chasse, La. 70037 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturdays and Sundays.) Gonzales Mental Health Center 1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, LA 70737 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.)

1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, LA 70737 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.) Grand Isle Multiplex 3101 Hwy. 1 Grand Isle, LA 70358 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.)

3101 Hwy. 1 Grand Isle, LA 70358 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.) Frazee-Harris Memorial Library (parking lot) 111 Historic Front Street Garyville, LA 7005 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.)

(parking lot) 111 Historic Front Street Garyville, LA 7005 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.) Roland Borne, Sr. Memorial Library (parking lot) 2979 LA-18 Edgard, LA 70049 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.)

(parking lot) 2979 LA-18 Edgard, LA 70049 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.) Convent Community Center 5775 Hwy 44 Convent, LA 70723 (Will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.)

For hours and locations of Disaster Recovery Centers, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the Disaster Recovery Center Locator online for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana.

All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for both FEMA specialists and survivors.