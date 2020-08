NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A man was shot and killed at a New Iberia housing complex late Sunday, according to police.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Mississippi Street, Public Information Officer Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.

She said the unidentified victim, believed to be in his early 20’s, was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing, Hughes said.