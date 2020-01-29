Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fans, players attempt to spell last name of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — G-A-R-O-P-P-OHNO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could become a household name with a Super Bowl win come Sunday – even if fans don’t know how to spell it.

The quarterback, who gave opposing defenses headaches all year, has a last name that is torching the minds of some NFL faithful days before the Super Bowl.

Maybe that’s why the quarterback is known as Jimmy G.

Whether there were too many A’s or not enough P’s, watch above to see fans and NFL players fail at correctly spelling the 49ers starting quarterback’s last name.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories