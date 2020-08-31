Families return home to Lake Charles to begin repairs after Hurricane Laura

(KLFY)- Many families have returned home to Lake Charles to look at the damage and start the repairs after Hurricane Laura made her presence known in the city.

Lake Charles native, Jeremy Jones, says, “It’s hard to put into words. It’s like a bomb went off.”

That is the best way Jeremy Jones describes the aftermath Hurricane Laura left on Lake Charles.

Born and raised in the city, Jones remembers the fond memories from his childhood home that is now damaged because of the category 4 hurricane.

“So many different memories, it’s so hard to choose just one,” continues Jones.

For 40 years, Jones says his family has lived in the same house.

Now he says the reality has set in, they will have to go back from the start.

Jones adds, “It’s heartbreaking to know that so many people, like my parents, this is their house for forever. This is what they worked for. They will have to start over like many people in this area.”

Standing in the driveway, Jones talks about a next-door neighbor, a close friend, helping his parents rebuild what is lost.

“His family is from this street. If my parents need something they go to Marlon and vice versus,” says Jones.

As for his parents staying in Lake Charles, no hesitation, Jones says.

There might not be a house to come back to but there is always a home because for the Joneses, Lake Charles is home.

Jones explains, “It’s a way of life that they are used to. These are pretty resilient people. They will come back and build things up.”