VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Family members are asking for help in the search for an 18-year-old that is missing.

VonShonskee “Shonskee” Charles was last seen on foot in the Ville Platte.

Evangeline Parish Office have been notified of Shonkee’s missing status.

If you have any information you can notify Ville Platte Police at 337-363-1313 or can call or text his family at 337-466-5505.