EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A single vehicle crash in Eunice has claimed the life of the driver and left the passenger injured.

At approximately 1:53 p.m. today, Eunice Police said they responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Maple Avenue and Lewis Street. Officers said they found the vehicle overturned onto it’s driver’s side in the ditch on the north side of E. Maple Ave.

Officials said they found one lone occupant in the vehicle, Porsha Lashante Guillory, 32, of Eunice, in the vehicle unresponsive on the drivers side. Extraction equipment had to be used by the Eunice Fire Department to remove Guillory from the vehicle, where she was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

During the course of the investigation, officials said they learned a second occupant identified as, Auriel Michel Le Olivier, 32, of Jeanerette, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Olivier was transported to the hospital by unknown sources before the arrival of responding officers, said authorities.

Officers said they interviewed Olivier at the hospital, who escaped with minor injuries and said she was in the front seat at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.