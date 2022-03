NEW ORLEANS (WGNO )— On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Entergy reported over 18,000 power outages across the state.

According to Entergy.com, over 5,000 customers are affected by power outages in Jefferson Parish, over 4,000 reported power outages in Orleans Parish and over 1,000 outages in St. Charles and Terrebonne Parishes.

Here is a list of what Parishes are affected as of 12:30 p.m.

Parish Name Customers Affected WINN (L) 46 WEBSTER (L) 20 WASHINGTON (L) 1 W. BATON ROUGE (L) 10 VERMILION (L) 39 UNION (L) 18 TERREBONNE (L) 1,396 TANGIPAHOA (L) 14 ST. LANDRY (L) 5 ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L) 40 ST. CHARLES (L) 1,523 ST. BERNARD (L) 188 PLAQUEMINES (L) 44 OUACHITA (L) 4 OTHER (L) 59 ORLEANS (L) 4,194 NATCHITOCHES (L) 158 LIVINGSTON (L) 51 LINCOLN (L) 1 LAFOURCHE (L) 313 LAFAYETTE (L) 1 JEFFERSON DAVIS (L) 73 JEFFERSON (L) 5,198 JACKSON (L) 6 IBERIA (L) 53 FRANKLIN (L) 1 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 326 CONCORDIA (L) 167 CLAIBORNE (L) 97 CAMERON (L) 822 CALDWELL (L) 1 CALCASIEU (L) 2,912 BIENVILLE (L) 870 ASCENSION (L) 1 ALLEN (L) 2 ACADIA (L) 6

TOTAL18,660

Click here for updates on power outages in your area.

Entergy Louisiana reminded customers to prepare for severe weather on social media.

For more tips on how to get storm ready click here.