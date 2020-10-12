Entergy gives Acadiana-area power restoration timelines

(KLFY) — Entergy Louisiana provided power restoration timelines for the Acadiana area this afternoon.

“As we complete our damage assessment process in the highly-affected Lafayette region following Hurricane Delta, we are now able to provide updated restoration times for the area,” stated the company in a press release. “Our crews have encountered a large amount of vegetation debris as saturated grounds and high winds led to downed trees, impeding restoration. Teams are also tackling time-consuming backyard work. Crews have worked around the clock since Friday and will not rest until every customer has their lights back on. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,402

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Mermentau : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15. Morse : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15. Church Point : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16. Midland : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16. Branch : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17. South Crowley: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Calcasieu Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 36,243

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration:

Sulphur and Westlake areas : At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Tuesday, October 13th with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Tuesday, October 13th with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14. Lake Charles area: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Thursday, October 15th with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Area Notes: All area hospitals have been restored.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,435

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,281

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 92%

Estimated restoration:

Jennings : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15. Customers outside of Jennings who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,099

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Youngsville : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14. Scott : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14. Broussard : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15. Carencro : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15. Lafayette : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16. Duson: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

St. Landry Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7,050

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Sunset : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16. Krotz Springs : The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14. Port Barre/Leonville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,349

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Vermillion Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,323

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration: