Edwards to adjust emergency coronavirus orders to allow 50% capacity at HS stadiums in qualifying parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday he is adjusting his coronavirus emergency orders to allow an increase in capacity at high school stadiums in parishes that meet certain criteria.

Capacity at high school stadiums around the state is limited to 25% under the current orders, but Edwards said in stadiums in parishes with a percent positivity of 5% or less for two consecutive weeks will now be allowed move to 50% capacity under changes to the order expected to become effective Friday.

Noting that the increased capacity allowance is similar to a change he made for bars, Edwards said one way that it is different is that schools will not be required to opt in and the higher capacity allowance will be automatic. Capacity will be reduced again to 25% in parishes that have met the criteria but where positivity rates rise above 10% or more for two weeks.

Edwards said there are currently 26 out of the state’s 64 that meet the criteria.

Edwards said he decided to make the changes after discussing requests and concerns with Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez, who oversaw the passage of a bill Tuesday giving Republican Louisiana lawmakers more authority to curb Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

It remains to be seen whether Edwards will veto the bill, but he has consistently said that the Louisiana Constitution gives him the authority to manage emergencies, and he does not intend to give up authority.

Louisiana reported 775 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 178,171 and total deaths to 5,593.

Data released from the White House on Wednesday shows that Louisiana is doing better than its southern peers when it comes to COVID-19. Louisiana is one of the 15 states in the “orange zone” for new cases per-capita while most states in the country are in the “red zone.”

The state is ranked 36th for new weekly cases per capita.

However, Edwards and Office of Public Health Interim Assistant Secretary Dr. Joseph Kanter both warned that there are some signs of troubling trends that could point to an increase in cases in several regions around the state.

Edwards noted that hospitalizations continue to be the most concerning trends and that there are some “trouble spots” and some parishes that are above 10% positivity.

Both also emphasized the effectiveness of social distancing measures and wearing masks in addition to following the guidelines they say have helped Louisiana stabilize the spread of the virus..

“And quite frankly, if more people participated and adhered to them, we’d do even better,” Edwards said. But he also warned that the gains could be lost as the holidays and flu season kicks into high gear.

“The holidays should not look like they did last year. We have to do things differently, we have to do things smarter, and I am asking you to do that.”