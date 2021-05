MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Dreams Come True Louisiana held its annual Sporting Clay Tournament on Saturday, May 8.

The fundraising event was held once again at GOL Shooting, LLC in Maurice at 11919 LA Hwy 697, Maurice.

According to “Dreams Come Ture Louisiana,” the event is one of the organizations biggest fundraisers that continues with the support of the Acadiana community.

This year’s tournament had two flights.

Also, the fundraiser included music entertainment.