UPDATE, 8:57 a.m.: Traffic is open again on I-49

UPDATE, 8:33 a.m.: Traffic has been restored to one lane on I-49 North, according to DOTD.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation is reporting Interstate 49 North is closed this morning at the Pont Des Mouton exit (1C) due to a crash.

Congestion has backed up to I-10.

This is a breaking story. Further information will be posted here as it becomes available.