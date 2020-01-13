‘Do it for Carley’ bracelets, t-shirts handed out in memory of Carley McCord

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) LSU fans are remembering beloved sports reporter Carley McCord ahead of the game against Clemson.

The Cajun Tiger Tailgating, LLC handed our bracelets adorned with the phrase “do it for Carley.” T-shirts decorated with the last quote McCord posted to her Instagram account were also given to fans Sunday, Jan. 12.

“Only rainbows after rain…the sun will always come again,” the shirts read.

McCord was tragically killed in a plane crash on Dec. 28, just minutes after a plane heading to the LSU-OU Peach Bowl semifinal game took off from an airfield in Lafayette.

McCord was a graduate of Northwestern State University and LSU. McCord was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Cajun Tiger Tailgating, LLC will also be selling merchandise, a representative told WAFB. A portion of the money collected will go toward a memorial scholarship fund set up in McCord’s honor at Northwestern State University. The scholarship will go to women pursuing a career in sports journalism at the university.

