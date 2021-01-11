District Attorney Donald Landry Sworn In

LAFAYETTE, La. — (KLFY) A new attorney is now on the job in the fifteenth judicial district. Lafayette, Acadia, and Vermilion Parish swore in District Attorney Donald “Don” Landry Monday night. He started his first day in office this week before officially being sworn in.

He’s familiar with the position which he worked under for 34 years before his boss lost reelection in 2014.

“I noticed that the six years that I was not in office that it looked like cases were kind of piling up,” Landry told News 10. The first goal in his term is to reduce the number of backlogged cases and ensure cases are prosecuted in a timely manner.

“I’m going to take the challenge and do my very best to find some creative ways to try to move those dockets,” Landry said. “I’m also going to really try my hardest to stay in touch with the community.”

All his supporters, including State Senator Gerald Boudreaux and Mayor-President Josh Guillory complimented his character.

“His love for our country and our state, his strength, his strong sense of fairness, and his compassion. That’s why he’s here,” Guillory said while recounting how he saw Landry while growing in his own law career.

Communication will be to what Landry does. He says plans are being made to meet with law enforcement on a regular basis. He also promised to always answer the phone or return anyone’s phone call.

As Landry said, “People like to communicate. They like to let you know what they think. They like for you to listen to their concerns and try to bring some solutions to their concern, and I learned that if you just work with people, if you just talk to them a little bit. Talk to them a little bit that you’re just going to get a lot more done.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Landry’s approach will get more done and more done right. Don Landry won over 60% of the vote in November and will serve until the next election in six years.