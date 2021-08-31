District 1 of Church Point under boil water advisory

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Residents and businesses in District 1 of Church Point are under a boil water advisory until further notice due to a main water line break across from Our Mother of Mercy Church. All of district one is affected, which includes a portion of N. Beaugh St., Myrtle addition, Low bottom area, Briscoe St, MLK St., Wilson St., North Main St. from the city limits to the bridge and all streets connected. This also includes Head Start and Church Point Middle School. All areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice. Town officials say crews have been called out and will begin work to restore the main at daylight.

