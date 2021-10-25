Delcambre Elementary requesting donations to assist with funeral services for pre-K student

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — Delcambre Elementary School is asking faculty, students, and families for their generosity and condolences after the passing of a Pre-K student, Alyse.

Alyse battled with Wilms Tutor cancer, but even then “playing with her classmates, giving the best hugs, and holding the babies in the play and pretend center were her favorite things to do.”

Today, Oct. 25, students and staff are encouraged to participate in an all blue dress up day for $3 donations. Students may dress head to toe in blue. It was Alyse’s favorite color.

Additional donations from the community will be accepted in the school office on Monday as well.

All funds collected will be given to David’s funeral home. If any additional funds are collected, they will go to the family.