Deadly tornadoes, several deaths and injuries across parts of Midwest and South

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Tornadoes and severe weather were blamed for several deaths and injuries across parts of the Midwest and the South late Friday and early Saturday as a storm system caused significant damage.

Many people were feared dead in Kentucky where officials say a tornado struck a candle factory.

Police in Edwardsville, Illinois, say at least one person died Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado.

Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee. One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas.

At least one fatality was reported in Missouri. Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage after reports of a tornado in Bowling Green.