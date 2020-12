Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirms four people were shot early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on West Hutchinson Street.

Chief Broussard says three people sustained injuries and one person was killed.

Names of the shooting victims are not being released at this time.

The chief says according to early reports there was a party and someone drove-by in a vehicle and started shooting.

An investigation is underway.