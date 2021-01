CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are investigating its first murder in 2021.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Avenue I.

Police say when they arrived they found Timmy Harmon who had been shot laying on the ground.

First aid efforts were unsucessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crowley Police at 783-1234 or Crimestoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.