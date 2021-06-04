CRAWDOWN ALIVE 2021 taking place June 4th & 5th in Lafayette

CRAWDOWN ALIVE 2021 is taking place this weekend at the Cajun Table Restaurant on the Southside of Lafayette. CRAWDOWN ALIVE will feature live music, a crawfish eating contest, & a zydeco dancing competition.

Live music begins on Friday night with Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners. There is a full day of live music planned on Saturday, June 4th starting at noon with Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, DG & the Freetown Sound, and the Chubby Carrier Trio. All Acadiana residents are welcome to this free event.

For more information on CRAWDOWN ALIVE 2021 click HERE.