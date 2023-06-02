LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning residents of Calcasieu Parish of a scam that has recently resurfaced.

Victims of the scam report receiving a phone call from a person stating that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to failure to appear in court. After this, the caller informs the victim that they can pay a sum of money in order to avoid arrest. The caller claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses a name of a current CPSO deputy.

Upon calling the reported suspect’s phone number, CPSO deputies learned he has a voicemail set up stating he is with the CPSO, non-emergency dispatch.

Sherrif Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time law enforcement will issue a warrant in person. While there may be circumstances that will allow for a warrant to be issued over the phone, the officer will never ask for money or any form of payment.

Sheriff Mancuso reminds residents of tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Scammers create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly.

Verify the information before sending any money.

Never wire money or give gift card information based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail. Keep in mind that doing so is like giving cash—once you send it, you cannot get it back.

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, they are encouraged to contact CPSO at 491-3605.