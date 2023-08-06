CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that was reported missing Saturday.

Detectives learned Charles McAlister, Jr.’s, 71, truck was seen in Cameron Parish on Thursday, Aug. 3. McAlister’s truck was later found abandoned Friday morning, Aug. 4, at Rutherford Beach, according to CPSO.

Authorities said McAlister, who suffers from medical issues, left home without his medication and cell phone.

If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting CPSO in the investigation.